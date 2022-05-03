Zimmer Biomet: Q1 Earnings Insights

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Zimmer Biomet Holdings beat estimated earnings by 14.18%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.41.
Revenue was down $184.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 7.35% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Zimmer Biomet Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.98
|1.77
|1.87
|1.53
|EPS Actual
|1.95
|1.81
|1.90
|1.71
|Revenue Estimate
|2.07B
|1.95B
|1.98B
|1.76B
|Revenue Actual
|2.04B
|1.92B
|2.03B
|1.85B
To track all earnings releases for Zimmer Biomet Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.