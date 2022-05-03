Recap: Westlake Q1 Earnings

Westlake WLK reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Westlake beat estimated earnings by 25.92%, reporting an EPS of $5.83 versus an estimate of $4.63.
Revenue was up $1.70 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.49 which was followed by a 1.96% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Westlake's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.49
|3.96
|3.34
|1.51
|EPS Actual
|4.98
|4.69
|4.04
|1.87
|Revenue Estimate
|2.92B
|2.80B
|2.69B
|2.05B
|Revenue Actual
|3.51B
|3.06B
|2.86B
|2.36B
