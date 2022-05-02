Viper Energy Partners: Q1 Earnings Insights

Viper Energy Partners VNOM reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viper Energy Partners missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $104.93 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 6.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viper Energy Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.13 0.09 0.07 EPS Actual 0.36 0.21 0.09 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 125.90M 99.61M 85.21M 81.77M Revenue Actual 165.79M 128.00M 114.15M 96.98M

To track all earnings releases for Viper Energy Partners visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.