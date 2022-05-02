Recap: ONE Gas Q1 Earnings

ONE Gas OGS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
ONE Gas missed estimated earnings by 4.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.83 versus an estimate of $1.91.
Revenue was up $346.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at ONE Gas's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.12
|0.38
|0.51
|1.81
|EPS Actual
|1.12
|0.38
|0.56
|1.79
|Revenue Estimate
|499.74M
|247.24M
|279.07M
|581.57M
|Revenue Actual
|593.74M
|273.92M
|315.65M
|625.29M
