Recap: ONE Gas Q1 Earnings

Earnings

ONE Gas missed estimated earnings by 4.19%, reporting an EPS of $1.83 versus an estimate of $1.91.

Revenue was up $346.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at ONE Gas's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.12 0.38 0.51 1.81 EPS Actual 1.12 0.38 0.56 1.79 Revenue Estimate 499.74M 247.24M 279.07M 581.57M Revenue Actual 593.74M 273.92M 315.65M 625.29M

