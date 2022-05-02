Recap: J&J Snack Foods Q2 Earnings

J&J Snack Foods JJSF reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
J&J Snack Foods missed estimated earnings by 73.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.17 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was up $25.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at J&J Snack Foods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|1.28
|0.79
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.58
|1.03
|1.51
|0.32
|Revenue Estimate
|286.83M
|311.94M
|304.00M
|241.02M
|Revenue Actual
|318.49M
|323.06M
|324.34M
|256.18M
