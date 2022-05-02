Recap: Harmonic Q1 Earnings

Harmonic HLIT reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Harmonic beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $35.86 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 14.31% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Harmonic's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.03
|0.03
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.09
|0.05
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|149.02M
|117.83M
|107.52M
|102.21M
|Revenue Actual
|155.80M
|126.32M
|113.45M
|111.58M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Harmonic management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.34 and $0.45 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Harmonic visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.