Varonis Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Varonis Systems VRNS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Varonis Systems beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $21.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Varonis Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.02 -0.03 -0.13 EPS Actual 0.16 0.05 -0.01 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 121.98M 97.41M 83.68M 68.90M Revenue Actual 126.58M 100.35M 88.42M 74.78M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Varonis Systems management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.02 and $-0.01 per share.

