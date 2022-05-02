Varonis Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Varonis Systems VRNS reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Varonis Systems beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $21.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Varonis Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.02
|-0.03
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.05
|-0.01
|-0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|121.98M
|97.41M
|83.68M
|68.90M
|Revenue Actual
|126.58M
|100.35M
|88.42M
|74.78M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Varonis Systems management provided guidance for Q2 2022, expecting earnings between $-0.02 and $-0.01 per share.
