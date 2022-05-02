Leggett & Platt: Q1 Earnings Insights

Leggett & Platt LEG reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Leggett & Platt beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was up $171.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.65% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Leggett & Platt's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.73
|0.78
|0.54
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.77
|0.71
|0.66
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|1.29B
|1.32B
|1.23B
|1.14B
|Revenue Actual
|1.33B
|1.32B
|1.27B
|1.15B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Leggett & Platt management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.7 and $3.0 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Leggett & Platt visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.