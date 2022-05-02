QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Surges Mixed Q1 Results, Strong Q2 Outlook

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 2, 2022 4:49 PM | 1 min read
  • SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG reported first-quarter revenue growth of 61.6% year-over-year to $655.08 million, beating the consensus of $636.02 million.
  • Adjusted EPS improved to $1.20 from $0.98 in 1Q21, missing the consensus of $1.27.
  • Solar segment revenue was $608.0 million (+62% Y/Y), and the gross margin was 30.2%, down from 39.7% in the same quarter last year.
  • The gross margin declined by 723 bps to 27.3%. The operating income increased by 15.3% Y/Y to $50.86 million, and the margin contracted 312 bps to 7.8%.
  • The adjusted gross margin was 28.4%, down 811 bps, and the adjusted operating margin was 13.3%, down 442 bps.
  • SolarEdge net cash used in operating activities totaled $(162.99) million, compared to cash generated of $24.08 million a year ago.
  • As of March 31, 2022, cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted bank deposit, and marketable securities totaled $979 million.
  • 2Q22 Outlook: SolarEdge Technologies expects Revenues of $710 million to $740 million versus a consensus of $687.12 million. It expects a Non-GAAP gross margin of 26% to 29%.
  • It expects revenues from the solar segment of $660 million to $690 million and a Gross margin of 28% to 31%.
  • Price Action: SEDG shares are trading higher by 4.09% at $265.76 during the post-market session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas