SolarEdge Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

SolarEdge Technologies SEDG reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SolarEdge Technologies missed estimated earnings by 5.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $1.27.
Revenue was up $249.59 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 1.74% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SolarEdge Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.31
|1.36
|1.12
|0.99
|EPS Actual
|1.10
|1.45
|1.28
|0.98
|Revenue Estimate
|549.35M
|529.99M
|454.69M
|396.21M
|Revenue Actual
|551.91M
|526.40M
|480.06M
|405.49M
