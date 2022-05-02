SolarEdge Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

SolarEdge Technologies SEDG reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SolarEdge Technologies missed estimated earnings by 5.51%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $1.27.

Revenue was up $249.59 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 1.74% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SolarEdge Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.31 1.36 1.12 0.99 EPS Actual 1.10 1.45 1.28 0.98 Revenue Estimate 549.35M 529.99M 454.69M 396.21M Revenue Actual 551.91M 526.40M 480.06M 405.49M

To track all earnings releases for SolarEdge Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.