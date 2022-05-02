JELD-WEN Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss

by

JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD reported first-quarter revenue growth of 7.2% year-over-year to $1.17 billion, driven by a 10% increase in core revenue, missing the consensus of $1.20 billion.

reported first-quarter revenue growth of 7.2% year-over-year to $1.17 billion, driven by a 10% increase in core revenue, missing the consensus of $1.20 billion. JELD realized 12% pricing to mitigate raw material and freight inflation.

Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.16 from $0.27 in 1Q21, missing the consensus of $0.33.

The gross margin contracted by 423 bps to 17.4%. The operating income fell to $10.3 million from $43.5 million, and the margin was 0.88%, down from 3.98%.

Adjusted EBITDA was $80.2 million (-18.1% Y/Y), and the margin contracted by 211 bps to 6.9%.

The company stated that despite solid core revenue growth, material increases in raw materials, freight, and labor inflation significantly impacted the earnings.

Net cash flow used in operations was $186.9 million in Q1, compared to $64.9 million in 1Q21. Free cash outflow was $203.2 million.

The company repurchased 1.8 million shares in the quarter for $40.2 million.

Total liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents and undrawn committed credit facilities, was $584.7 million as of March 26, 2022.

Price Action: JELD shares are trading lower by 11.6% at $18.38 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.