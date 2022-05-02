QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

JELD-WEN Stock Slides After Q1 Earnings Miss

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 2, 2022 1:11 PM | 1 min read
  • JELD-WEN Holding Inc JELD reported first-quarter revenue growth of 7.2% year-over-year to $1.17 billion, driven by a 10% increase in core revenue, missing the consensus of $1.20 billion.
  • JELD realized 12% pricing to mitigate raw material and freight inflation.
  • Adjusted EPS decreased to $0.16 from $0.27 in 1Q21, missing the consensus of $0.33.
  • The gross margin contracted by 423 bps to 17.4%. The operating income fell to $10.3 million from $43.5 million, and the margin was 0.88%, down from 3.98%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $80.2 million (-18.1% Y/Y), and the margin contracted by 211 bps to 6.9%.
  • The company stated that despite solid core revenue growth, material increases in raw materials, freight, and labor inflation significantly impacted the earnings.
  • Net cash flow used in operations was $186.9 million in Q1, compared to $64.9 million in 1Q21. Free cash outflow was $203.2 million.
  • The company repurchased 1.8 million shares in the quarter for $40.2 million.
  • Total liquidity, including cash and cash equivalents and undrawn committed credit facilities, was $584.7 million as of March 26, 2022.
  • Price Action: JELD shares are trading lower by 11.6% at $18.38 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsSmall CapMoversTrading Ideas