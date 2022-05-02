Moody's Shares Drop On Mixed Q1 Results, FY22 Guidance Cut

by

Moody's Corp MCO reported a first-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 5% year-on-year to $1.52 billion, beating the consensus of $1.51 billion.

Revenue for MIS was $827 million, down 20% Y/Y as geopolitical concerns, rising yields, and elevated market uncertainty affected issuance in all asset classes. Foreign currency translation unfavorably impacted MIS revenue by 1%.

Moody's Analytics revenue grew 23% Y/Y to $695 million.

Corporate finance revenue was $417 million, down 31% Y/Y, mainly due to the decline in leveraged finance issuance.

The operating expenses shot up 16% Y/Y to $866 million. The adjusted operating margin contracted 890 bps to 48.2%.

Adjusted EPS of $2.89 missed the consensus of $2.90.

Moody's held $1.9 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $470 million in operating cash flow.

CEO Rob said, "Growth in our KYC solutions and credit research led to another impressive quarter in Moody's Analytics. This increased demand demonstrates the benefit of MA's highly recurring revenue business model, which balances the more cyclical nature of Moody's Investors Service."

Dividend : The board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, payable on June 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 20, 2022.

Dividend: The board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, payable on June 10, 2022, to stockholders of record on May 20, 2022.
Outlook: Moody's lowered the FY22 adjusted EPS outlook from $12.40 - $12.90 to $10.75 - $11.25, below the consensus of $11.91.

Price Action: MCO shares traded lower by 7.42% at $293.00 on Monday's last check.

Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

