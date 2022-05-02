Recap: uniQure Q1 Earnings

uniQure QURE reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

uniQure missed estimated earnings by 7.53%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.93.

Revenue was up $1.34 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.98 which was followed by a 5.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at uniQure's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.81 -1.05 2.96 1.58 EPS Actual 0.17 -0.79 8.51 -0.91 Revenue Estimate 11.42M 2.52M 190.02M 118.89M Revenue Actual 57.69M 1.99M 463.87M 454.00K

To track all earnings releases for uniQure visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.