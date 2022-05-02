Recap: InMode Q1 Earnings

InMode INMD reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 07:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
InMode beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was up $20.40 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 8.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at InMode's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.55
|0.50
|0.40
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.64
|0.55
|0.51
|0.35
|Revenue Estimate
|102.34M
|89.26M
|74.27M
|56.21M
|Revenue Actual
|110.54M
|94.18M
|87.33M
|65.52M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
InMode management provided guidance for Q1 2022, expecting earnings between $0.38 and $0.39 per share.
