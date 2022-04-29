QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Carter's Stock Slides On Street-Missing Q2 Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 29, 2022 12:16 PM | 1 min read
  • Carter's Inc CRI reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 0.8% to $781.3 million, beating the consensus of $751.21 million.
  • Net sales from U.S. Retail segment fell 10% to $366.4 million, U.S. Wholesale improved 8.4% to $307.3 million, and the International segment surged 11% to $107.6 million.
  • The gross margin contracted 438 basis points to 45.4% of net sales.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 4.4% Y/Y to $259.8 million.
  • The operating margin was 13.1%, and operating income for the quarter declined 19.5% to $102.6 million.
  • The company held $702.3 million in cash and equivalents as of April 2, 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.66 beat the analyst consensus of $1.39.
  • Outlook: Carter's sees Q2 sales of $750 million - $775 million, against the consensus of $800.9 million.
  • It expects an adjusted EPS of $1.60 - $1.80, versus the consensus of $1.81.
  • Carter's reaffirmed its FY22 sales growth outlook of 2% - 3% and adjusted EPS increase of 12% - 14%.
  • Price Action: CRI shares are trading lower by 3.46% at $85.62 on the last check Friday.

