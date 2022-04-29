QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CalAmp Shares Soar On Upbeat Q4

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 29, 2022 11:37 AM | 1 min read
  • CalAmp Corp CAMP reported a fourth-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 16.6% year-on-year to $68.38 million missing the consensus of $68.43 million.
  • Software & Subscription Services revenue rose 18.9% Y/Y to $41.2 million. Total S&SS subscribers were 1.1 million, up 11% Y/Y.
  • Telematics Products revenue declined 42.6% Y/Y to $27.1 million.
  • Due to continuing supply chain constraints, the gross margin contracted 100 bps to 41%.
  • The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 500 bps to 7%.
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.01) beat the consensus loss of $(0.08).
  • CalAmp held $79 million in cash and equivalents.
  • "Our Software and Subscription Services revenue increased 13% sequentially and 19% over the prior-year period, reflecting our ongoing success in converting customers to recurring subscription contracts combined with new logo generation," said CEO Jeff Gardner. "Notably, we transitioned approximately one-fifth of our eligible telematics device customers in the quarter and expect to convert the remaining customers throughout fiscal year 2023."
  • Price Action: CAMP shares traded higher by 17% at $5.85 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTechTrading Ideas