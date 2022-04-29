QQQ
Newell Brands Q1 Earnings Tops Estimates, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 29, 2022 11:26 AM | 1 min read
  • Newell Brands Inc NWL reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.4%, to $2.39 billion, beating the consensus of $2.28 billion. Core sales grew 6.9%.
  • The Commercial Solutions segment sales increased 8.3% Y/Y to $510 million, Home Appliances fell 5.8% to $340 million, Home Solutions declined 0.8% to $500 million, Learning & Development increased 5.3% to $650 million.
  • Gross margin for the quarter declined 90 basis points Y/Y to 31%, and the gross profit increased 1.2% to $740 million.
  • Operating margin expanded 70 basis points to 9.1%, and operating income for the quarter rose 13% to $217 million.
  • The company held $344 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.36 beat the analyst consensus of $0.27.
  • Outlook: Newell sees Q2 sales of $2.52 billion - $2.57 billion, above the consensus of $2.43 billion.
  • It expects Q2 EPS of $0.45 - $0.48, below the consensus of $0.50.
  • NWL reaffirmed the FY22 outlook, with sales of $9.93 billion - $10.13 billion versus the Street view of $10.12 billion.
  • It expects FY22 EPS of $1.85 - $1.93, against the consensus of $1.90.
  • Price Action: NWL shares traded higher by 2.74% at $23.66 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

