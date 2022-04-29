First Northwest Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Insights

First Northwest Bancorp FNWB reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Earnings

First Northwest Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 30.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.3 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was up $1.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25 which was followed by a 1.17% increase in the share price the next day.

