Newmark Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Newmark Group NMRK reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Newmark Group beat estimated earnings by 44.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was up $174.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Newmark Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.56
|0.37
|0.21
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|0.50
|0.31
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|876.23M
|685.05M
|544.40M
|404.87M
|Revenue Actual
|984.47M
|788.13M
|629.87M
|503.98M
To track all earnings releases for Newmark Group visit their earnings calendar here.
