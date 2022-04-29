Newmark Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Newmark Group NMRK reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Newmark Group beat estimated earnings by 44.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.25.

Revenue was up $174.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 2.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Newmark Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.56 0.37 0.21 0.11 EPS Actual 0.65 0.50 0.31 0.20 Revenue Estimate 876.23M 685.05M 544.40M 404.87M Revenue Actual 984.47M 788.13M 629.87M 503.98M

