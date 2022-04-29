Provident Finl Services: Q1 Earnings Insights

Provident Finl Services PFS reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Provident Finl Services beat estimated earnings by 26.09%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $4.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.61% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Provident Finl Services's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.46
|0.45
|-0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.49
|0.49
|0.58
|0.63
|Revenue Estimate
|92.64M
|91.22M
|90.28M
|93.75M
|Revenue Actual
|93.89M
|91.23M
|90.91M
|90.00M
To track all earnings releases for Provident Finl Services visit their earnings calendar here.
