Wipro: Q4 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 29, 2022 8:18 AM | 1 min read

 

Wipro WIT reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wipro missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $528.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wipro's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.07 0.07 0.07
EPS Actual 0.07 0.07 0.08 0.07
Revenue Estimate 2.68B 2.57B 2.31B 2.17B
Revenue Actual 2.73B 2.65B 2.46B 2.22B

