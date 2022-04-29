Recap: Cboe Global Markets Q1 Earnings

Cboe Global Markets CBOE reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Cboe Global Markets beat estimated earnings by 2.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.68.
Revenue was up $52.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cboe Global Markets's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.53
|1.42
|1.33
|1.40
|EPS Actual
|1.70
|1.45
|1.38
|1.53
|Revenue Estimate
|385.74M
|368.28M
|341.32M
|353.75M
|Revenue Actual
|390.50M
|369.50M
|350.60M
|365.50M
