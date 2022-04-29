Recap: Cboe Global Markets Q1 Earnings

Cboe Global Markets CBOE reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cboe Global Markets beat estimated earnings by 2.98%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.68.

Revenue was up $52.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17 which was followed by a 3.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cboe Global Markets's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.53 1.42 1.33 1.40 EPS Actual 1.70 1.45 1.38 1.53 Revenue Estimate 385.74M 368.28M 341.32M 353.75M Revenue Actual 390.50M 369.50M 350.60M 365.50M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.