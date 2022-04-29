Recap: Lantheus Holdings Q1 Earnings

Lantheus Holdings LNTH reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Lantheus Holdings beat estimated earnings by 110.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.46.
Revenue was up $116.37 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 16.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lantheus Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.06
|0.05
|-0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.08
|0.11
|0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|111.76M
|97.13M
|94.87M
|87.24M
|Revenue Actual
|129.56M
|102.07M
|101.06M
|92.51M
