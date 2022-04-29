Recap: Lantheus Holdings Q1 Earnings

Lantheus Holdings LNTH reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lantheus Holdings beat estimated earnings by 110.87%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.46.

Revenue was up $116.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 16.14% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lantheus Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.06 0.05 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.25 0.08 0.11 0.05 Revenue Estimate 111.76M 97.13M 94.87M 87.24M Revenue Actual 129.56M 102.07M 101.06M 92.51M

