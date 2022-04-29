Bloomin Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bloomin Brands BLMN reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Bloomin Brands beat estimated earnings by 8.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.8 versus an estimate of $0.74.
Revenue was up $153.53 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 7.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bloomin Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.56
|0.65
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.57
|0.81
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|1.04B
|1.04B
|1.03B
|954.33M
|Revenue Actual
|1.05B
|1.01B
|1.08B
|987.47M
