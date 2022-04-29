Recap: AllianceBernstein Holding Q1 Earnings

AllianceBernstein Holding AB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
AllianceBernstein Holding beat estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $0.9 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $99.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.29 which was followed by a 0.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AllianceBernstein Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1
|0.86
|0.83
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|1.29
|0.89
|0.91
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|966.91M
|829.49M
|845.89M
|807.41M
|Revenue Actual
|1.26B
|1.09B
|1.08B
|1.01B
