Recap: Dime Community Bancshares Q1 Earnings

Dime Community Bancshares DCOM reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dime Community Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 1.2%, reporting an EPS of $0.82 versus an estimate of $0.83.

Revenue was up $25.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.48% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dime Community Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.79 1.01 0.59 EPS Actual 0.84 1.01 0.94 0.94 Revenue Estimate 93.02M 93.49M 101.51M 87.52M Revenue Actual 101.86M 104.56M 122.80M 70.46M

To track all earnings releases for Dime Community Bancshares visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.