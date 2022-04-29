QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Magna Clocks 5% Sales Decline In Q1; Cuts FY22 Outlook

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 29, 2022 6:31 AM | 1 min read
  • Magna International Inc MGA MG reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5.3%, to $9.64 billion, beating the consensus of $9.31 billion.
  • Global light vehicle production growth was down 7%, primarily driven by a 16% decrease in Europe.
  • Body Exteriors & Structures segment sales grew 1.3% Y/Y, Power & Vision fell 3.5%, Seating Systems gained 5.6%, and Complete Vehicles sales decreased 31.1%.
  • The operating margin was 4.4%, and operating income before income taxes for the quarter was $420 million, a 47.8% decrease.
  • Adjusted EBIT was $507 million with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.3%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.28 missed the analyst consensus of $1.59.
  • Outlook: Magna has cut FY21 sales guidance to $37.3 billion - $38.9 billion (prior $38.8 billion - $40.4 billion), versus the consensus of $43.41 billion.
  • Price Action: MGA shares closed higher by 2.36% at $62.45, and MG closed 2.20% higher at C$79.92 on TSX on Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaEarningsNewsGuidance