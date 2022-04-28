Merchants Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Merchants Bancorp MBIN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Merchants Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was down $15.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 4.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Merchants Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.01 0.98 1.07 0.98 EPS Actual 1.14 1.22 1.05 1.35 Revenue Estimate 98.68M 93.12M 101.35M 92.34M Revenue Actual 113.01M 109.15M 97.26M 115.90M

