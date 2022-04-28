QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Merchants Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 5:09 PM | 1 min read

Merchants Bancorp MBIN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Merchants Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.0.

Revenue was down $15.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 4.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Merchants Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.01 0.98 1.07 0.98
EPS Actual 1.14 1.22 1.05 1.35
Revenue Estimate 98.68M 93.12M 101.35M 92.34M
Revenue Actual 113.01M 109.15M 97.26M 115.90M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all earnings releases for Merchants Bancorp visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings