Recap: Federated Hermes Q1 Earnings

Federated Hermes FHI reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:17 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Federated Hermes missed estimated earnings by 8.96%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.67.
Revenue was down $16.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.84% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Federated Hermes's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.70
|0.71
|0.66
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.73
|0.67
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|336.35M
|337.57M
|309.70M
|345.62M
|Revenue Actual
|321.64M
|326.59M
|311.04M
|341.17M
To track all earnings releases for Federated Hermes visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.