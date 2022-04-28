Recap: Jakks Pacific Q1 Earnings

Jakks Pacific JAKK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Jakks Pacific beat estimated earnings by 75.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.28 versus an estimate of $-1.16.
Revenue was up $37.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.8 which was followed by a 7.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Jakks Pacific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.66
|2.87
|-1.49
|-3.86
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|3.76
|-0.38
|-1.77
|Revenue Estimate
|138.37M
|258.97M
|86.40M
|63.70M
|Revenue Actual
|187.96M
|236.96M
|112.35M
|83.84M
To track all earnings releases for Jakks Pacific visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings