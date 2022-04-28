Recap: Western Digital Q3 Earnings

Western Digital WDC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Western Digital beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.41.
Revenue was up $244.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.43 which was followed by a 7.32% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Western Digital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.87
|2.10
|1.49
|0.68
|EPS Actual
|2.30
|2.49
|2.16
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|4.25B
|4.33B
|4.53B
|3.97B
|Revenue Actual
|4.83B
|5.05B
|4.92B
|4.14B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Western Digital management provided guidance for Q4 2022, expecting earnings between $1.6 and $1.9 per share.
