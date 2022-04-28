Recap: KLA Q3 Earnings

KLA KLAC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
KLA beat estimated earnings by 6.43%, reporting an EPS of $5.13 versus an estimate of $4.82.
Revenue was up $485.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at KLA's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.44
|4.52
|3.99
|3.60
|EPS Actual
|5.59
|4.64
|4.43
|3.85
|Revenue Estimate
|2.33B
|2.04B
|1.87B
|1.75B
|Revenue Actual
|2.35B
|2.08B
|1.93B
|1.80B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
KLA management provided guidance for Q4 2022, expecting earnings between $4.93 and $6.03 per share.
To track all earnings releases for KLA visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.