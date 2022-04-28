Five9: Q1 Earnings Insights

Five9 FIVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Five9 beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $44.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.83% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Five9's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.23
|0.14
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.28
|0.23
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|165.38M
|146.53M
|132.40M
|122.63M
|Revenue Actual
|173.60M
|154.33M
|143.78M
|137.88M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Five9 management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.22 and $1.24 per share.
