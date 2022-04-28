Five9: Q1 Earnings Insights

Five9 FIVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Five9 beat estimated earnings by 69.23%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was up $44.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.83% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Five9's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.36 0.23 0.14 0.13 EPS Actual 0.42 0.28 0.23 0.23 Revenue Estimate 165.38M 146.53M 132.40M 122.63M Revenue Actual 173.60M 154.33M 143.78M 137.88M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Five9 management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.22 and $1.24 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.