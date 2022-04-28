CalAmp: Q4 Earnings Insights

CalAmp CAMP reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CalAmp beat estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was down $13.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 25.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CalAmp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|0.06
|0.07
|0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|79.18M
|79.91M
|80.25M
|83.68M
|Revenue Actual
|68.78M
|79.01M
|79.67M
|81.95M
To track all earnings releases for CalAmp visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings