CalAmp: Q4 Earnings Insights

CalAmp CAMP reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CalAmp beat estimated earnings by 87.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was down $13.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 25.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CalAmp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.01 0.06 0.07 0.05 EPS Actual -0.08 0.08 0.08 0.14 Revenue Estimate 79.18M 79.91M 80.25M 83.68M Revenue Actual 68.78M 79.01M 79.67M 81.95M

