QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Northrop Grumman's Q1 Bottom-Line Beats Street View; Reaffirms FY22 Guidance

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 3:14 PM | 1 min read
  • Northrop Grumman Corp NOC reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 4% year-over-year to $8.79 billion, -2% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.88 billion.
  • Sales by segments: Aeronautics Systems $2.7 billion (-10% Y/Y), Defense Systems $1.28 billion (-18% Y/Y), Mission Systems $2.49 billion (-4% Y/Y), and Space Systems $2.86 billion (+13% Y/Y).
  • The company attributed the lower Q1 sales, in part, to a $162 million reduction in sales related to the IT services divestiture.
  • Adjusted EPS was $6.10, above the consensus of $5.96.
  • Total operating income was $897 million vs. $2.82 billion in 1Q21, and the margin contracted to 10.2% from 30.8%, while the segment operating margin contracted 20 bps to 11.8%.
  • Northrop Grumman used cash in operating activities of $488 million in Q1, compared to $66 million a year ago, with an adjusted free cash outflow of $732 million.
  • The company's backlog was $75.8 billion as of March 31, 2022. Net awards in the quarter totaled $8.5 billion.
  • FY22 Outlook reaffirmed: Northrop Grumman expects sales of $36.2 billion-$36.6 billion, against the consensus of $36.6 billion. Transaction adjusted EPS of $24.50 -$25.10 versus the consensus of $24.86.
  • It expects a segment operating margin of 11.7% to 11.9%.
  • Price Action: NOC shares traded higher by 1.90% at $448.13 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas