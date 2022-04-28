QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Textron Shares Soar On Q1 Earnings Beat

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 3:02 PM | 1 min read
  • Textron Inc. TXT reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.2% year-over-year to $3 billion, beating the consensus of $2.74 billion.
  • Revenue by segments: Textron Aviation $1.04 billion (+20.2% Y/Y), Bell $834 million (-1.4% Y/Y), Textron Systems $273 million (-16.8% Y/Y) and Industrial $838 million (+1.6% Y/Y).
  • EPS of $0.88 topped the consensus of $0.67.
  • The segment profit increased to $304 million from $256 million a year ago, and the margin expanded by 124 bps to 10.1%.
  • Textron generated cash from operating activities of the manufacturing group of $225 million in Q1, compared to $107 million a year ago.
  • Textron returned $157 million to shareholders through share repurchases.
  • Backlog at the end of the quarter for Aviation was $5.1 billion, Bell was $4.8 billion, and Textron Systems was $2.1 billion.
  • FY22 Outlook: Textron expects net cash from operating activities of $1.057 billion - $1.157 billion.
  • Price Action: TXT shares traded higher by 8.14% at $72.15 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsGuidanceMoversTrading Ideas