Why ASE Technology Shares Are Rising Today

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd ASX reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 21% year-on-year to NT$144.4 billion ($5.16 billion), beating the consensus of $4.97 billion.

ATM net revenues were NT$84 billion, down by 9% Q/Q, EMS net revenues were NT$61.2 billion, down by 25% Q/Q.

Net Revenues from Packaging rose 15.8% Y/Y to NT$68.4 billion, Testing increased 13.1% to NT$12.6 billion, and EMS rose 28.3% to NT$61.2 billion.

Margins: Gross margin increased 70 bps Q/Q to 19.7%.

The operating margin was 11.2%, compared to 11.3% in Q4.

Earnings per ADS of $0.21 per ADS beat the consensus of $0.17.

The company held NT$84.4 billion in cash and equivalents and generated NT$27.2 billion in operating cash flow in the quarter.

Price Action: ASX shares traded higher by 11.50% at $6.95 on the last check Thursday.

