QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why ASE Technology Shares Are Rising Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 3:41 PM | 1 min read
  • ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd ASX reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 21% year-on-year to NT$144.4 billion ($5.16 billion), beating the consensus of $4.97 billion.
  • ATM net revenues were NT$84 billion, down by 9% Q/Q, EMS net revenues were NT$61.2 billion, down by 25% Q/Q.
  • Net Revenues from Packaging rose 15.8% Y/Y to NT$68.4 billion, Testing increased 13.1% to NT$12.6 billion, and EMS rose 28.3% to NT$61.2 billion.
  • Margins: Gross margin increased 70 bps Q/Q to 19.7%.
  • The operating margin was 11.2%, compared to 11.3% in Q4.
  • Earnings per ADS of $0.21 per ADS beat the consensus of $0.17.
  • The company held NT$84.4 billion in cash and equivalents and generated NT$27.2 billion in operating cash flow in the quarter.
  • Price Action: ASX shares traded higher by 11.50% at $6.95 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Briefswhy it's movingEarningsNewsMoversTechTrading Ideas