QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Church & Dwight Q1 Earnings Top Estimates; Warns On Inflation Pressures

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 28, 2022 12:34 PM | 1 min read
  • Church & Dwight Co Inc CHD reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.7% year-on-year to $1.297 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $1.290 billion.
  • Organic sales grew 2.7%, driven by a positive product mix and pricing of 7.8%, offset by a volume decline of -5.1%, reflecting the impact of continued supply chain disruption and pricing elasticities.
  • Net sales from Consumer Domestic rose 5.6% Y/Y, Consumer International fell 0.8%, and Specialty Products grew 9.2%.
  • Gross margin decreased 190 basis points Y/Y to 42.6%, affected by higher manufacturing costs.
  • Operating margin compressed 280 basis points to 21.6%, and operating income for the quarter rose 7.2% to $280.7 million.
  • The company held $174.4 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter totaled $152.8 million.
  • EPS of $0.83 beat the analyst consensus of $0.77.
  • "Looking forward, we expect input and transportation costs to remain elevated and we now expect an additional $85 million of cost increases in 2022 vs prior expectations," said CEO Matthew Farrell.
  • Outlook: Church & Dwight continues to expect FY22 sales growth of 5% - 8%. It expects FY22 EPS growth to be about 4%, the lower end of the 4% - 8% range stated earlier.
  • CHD continues to anticipate full-year reported gross margin to be down versus 2021, as it expects inflation to be partially offset by pricing and productivity.
  • For Q2, CHD expects reported sales growth of 5% - 6%, gross margin contraction of 200 bps, and EPS of $0.70, an 8% decrease Y/Y.
  • Price Action: CHD shares traded lower by 2.59% at $101.46 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidance