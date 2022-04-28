Recap: Patrick Industries Q1 Earnings

Patrick Industries PATK reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Patrick Industries beat estimated earnings by 62.14%, reporting an EPS of $4.54 versus an estimate of $2.8.
Revenue was up $491.52 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.64 which was followed by a 0.35% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Patrick Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.98
|2.02
|1.83
|1.32
|EPS Actual
|2.62
|2.45
|2.52
|1.80
|Revenue Estimate
|1.01B
|963.33M
|872.64M
|740.71M
|Revenue Actual
|1.15B
|1.06B
|1.02B
|850.48M
