Recap: Visteon Q1 Earnings

Earnings

Visteon beat estimated earnings by 75.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $72.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.67 which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Visteon's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.02 0.25 0.10 0.24 EPS Actual 1.69 0.18 -0.32 0.56 Revenue Estimate 661.89M 663.44M 633.01M 712.03M Revenue Actual 786.00M 631.00M 610.00M 746.00M

