FTI Consulting: Q1 Earnings Insights

FTI Consulting FCN reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
FTI Consulting beat estimated earnings by 24.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.66 versus an estimate of $1.33.
Revenue was up $37.34 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 2.49% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at FTI Consulting's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.02
|1.48
|1.52
|1.34
|EPS Actual
|1.13
|2.02
|1.74
|1.89
|Revenue Estimate
|671.79M
|675.02M
|642.68M
|619.13M
|Revenue Actual
|676.23M
|702.23M
|711.49M
|686.28M
To track all earnings releases for FTI Consulting visit their earnings calendar here.
