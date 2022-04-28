Donegal: Q1 Earnings Insights

Donegal Gr DGICA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Donegal Gr beat estimated earnings by 95.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.43 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $9.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 2.13% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Donegal Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.36
|0.24
|0.28
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.14
|-0.18
|0.42
|0.29
|Revenue Estimate
|208.44M
|205.60M
|200.66M
|199.11M
|Revenue Actual
|210.24M
|203.11M
|205.15M
|197.97M
To track all earnings releases for Donegal Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews