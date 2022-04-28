Laboratory Corp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Laboratory Corp LH reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Earnings
Laboratory Corp beat estimated earnings by 2.17%, reporting an EPS of $6.11 versus an estimate of $5.98.
Revenue was down $262.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.98 which was followed by a 2.1% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Laboratory Corp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.79
|4.92
|5.57
|7.42
|EPS Actual
|6.77
|6.82
|6.13
|8.79
|Revenue Estimate
|3.90B
|3.65B
|3.61B
|3.92B
|Revenue Actual
|4.06B
|4.06B
|3.84B
|4.16B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Laboratory Corp management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $18.25 and $21.0 per share.
