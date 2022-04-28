Valley National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Valley National VLY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Valley National reported in-line EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.28.
Revenue was up $33.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.47% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Valley National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.29
|0.3
|0.29
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.30
|0.3
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|343.15M
|339.24M
|337.59M
|334.27M
|Revenue Actual
|353.52M
|343.46M
|344.03M
|323.90M
To track all earnings releases for Valley National visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews