Oxford Square Cap: Q1 Earnings Insights

Oxford Square Cap OXSQ reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Oxford Square Cap reported in-line EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $506.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 2.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Oxford Square Cap's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.09
|0.11
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.08
|0.06
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|10.30M
|10.40M
|9.80M
|8.00M
|Revenue Actual
|10.18M
|9.80M
|7.84M
|9.36M
