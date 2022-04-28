West Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

West Bancorp WTBA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.

Earnings

West Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 11.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.7.

Revenue was up $631.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at West Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.71 0.62 0.63 EPS Actual 0.71 0.76 0.79 0.70 Revenue Estimate 27.10M 25.80M 24.00M 24.70M Revenue Actual 26.95M 26.89M 25.36M 25.59M

