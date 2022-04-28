West Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

West Bancorp WTBA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
West Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 11.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.7.
Revenue was up $631.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at West Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.71
|0.62
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.71
|0.76
|0.79
|0.70
|Revenue Estimate
|27.10M
|25.80M
|24.00M
|24.70M
|Revenue Actual
|26.95M
|26.89M
|25.36M
|25.59M
