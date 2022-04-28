Simmons First National: Q1 Earnings Insights

Simmons First National SFNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Simmons First National beat estimated earnings by 15.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was down $10.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 0.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Simmons First National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.57
|0.52
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.52
|0.73
|0.69
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|204.15M
|191.88M
|190.50M
|197.48M
|Revenue Actual
|199.68M
|193.79M
|194.46M
|198.58M
To track all earnings releases for Simmons First National visit their earnings calendar here.
