First Citizens BancShares: Q1 Earnings Insights

First Citizens BancShares FCNCA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First Citizens BancShares beat estimated earnings by 21.37%, reporting an EPS of $16.7 versus an estimate of $13.76.
Revenue was up $309.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $6.14 which was followed by a 1.19% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First Citizens BancShares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|5.95
|11.48
|12.11
|EPS Actual
|12.09
|12.17
|15.09
|14.53
|Revenue Estimate
|457.80M
|454.43M
|455.10M
|466.91M
|Revenue Actual
|357.40M
|346.89M
|346.39M
|339.65M
To track all earnings releases for First Citizens BancShares visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.