First BanCorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

First BanCorp FBP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
First BanCorp beat estimated earnings by 28.12%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.32.
Revenue was up $9.36 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 4.24% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at First BanCorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.30
|0.26
|0.24
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.37
|0.36
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|183.96M
|179.85M
|178.69M
|179.48M
|Revenue Actual
|184.14M
|184.74M
|184.78M
|176.26M
