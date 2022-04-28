Recap: Webster Finl Q1 Earnings

Webster Finl WBS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Webster Finl beat estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.1.
Revenue was up $170.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 1.29% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Webster Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.08
|1.08
|0.99
|0.92
|EPS Actual
|1.31
|1.08
|1.21
|1.25
|Revenue Estimate
|228.25M
|231.74M
|220.10M
|230.77M
|Revenue Actual
|226.78M
|229.69M
|220.85M
|223.76M
To track all earnings releases for Webster Finl visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews