Recap: Webster Finl Q1 Earnings

Webster Finl WBS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Webster Finl beat estimated earnings by 12.73%, reporting an EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.1.

Revenue was up $170.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23 which was followed by a 1.29% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Webster Finl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.08 1.08 0.99 0.92 EPS Actual 1.31 1.08 1.21 1.25 Revenue Estimate 228.25M 231.74M 220.10M 230.77M Revenue Actual 226.78M 229.69M 220.85M 223.76M

To track all earnings releases for Webster Finl visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.